Castor Bidco raises offer for Italy's Cerved to 10.50 euros per share

Financial data and technology firm ION Group's vehicle Castor Bidco said it would raise its bid for Italian credit analysis and management group Cerved Group to 10.50 euros (US$12.49) per share, if it acquires over 90per cent of the total stake.

If the threshold is not met, Castor Bidco will stick to its previous offer of 10.20 euros per Cerved share, it said on Friday.

With the increased offer price, Cerved gains a valuation of 2.05 billion euros, Reuters calculations showed.

(US$1 = 0.8407 euros)

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)