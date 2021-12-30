Logo
Cathay Pacific announces passenger flight cancellations to and from Hong Kong
A passenger walks to the First Class counter of Cathay Pacific Airways at Hong Kong Airport. (File photo: Reuters/Bobby Yip)

30 Dec 2021 08:50PM (Updated: 30 Dec 2021 08:50PM)
HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific Airways on Thursday (Dec 30) said the latest tightening of quarantine restrictions on aircrew had led it to make significant changes to its flight schedule, including cancellations of passenger flights to and from Hong Kong.

It did not say how many flights would be cancelled in and out of Hong Kong but that the cancellations would begin immediately and that the airline planned to operate a skeleton passenger flight schedule in January.

Cathay Pacific could not immediately be reached for further comment.

The airline already announced last week that it would cancel some flights in January.

Source: Reuters/zl

