Cathay Pacific clears about US$38 million payment dues on preference share dividends

Cathay Pacific Airways said on Wednesday (Aug 16) it has paid a dividend of HK$292.5 million (US$37.4 million) due on preference shares on Aug 14 and said it expects strong travel demand to remain this month.

The airline had, in June, said it would pay the deferred dividend of HK$1.5 billion on the preference shares held by the Hong Kong SAR (HKSAR) government on Jun 30.

The payment decision comes as the global air travel industry recovers from border closures and other disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Hong Kong's flagship carrier is close to 60 per cent of pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity with strong performance in its cargo business to continue throughout the second half of this year, it said in the release of its monthly traffic on the stock exchange.