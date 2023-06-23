Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Cathay Pacific expects profit for first half of 2023 as demand rebounds
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Cathay Pacific expects profit for first half of 2023 as demand rebounds

Cathay Pacific expects profit for first half of 2023 as demand rebounds

FILE PHOTO: Cathay Pacific aircrafts prepare to take off at the airport, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Hong Kong, China, March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

23 Jun 2023 08:34AM (Updated: 23 Jun 2023 09:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Cathay Pacific Airways forecast a consolidated profit for the first half of 2023 on Friday, after multiple years of pandemic-related border closures and strict quarantine measures.

Hong Kong's flagship carrier parked much of its fleet during the pandemic due to a lack of demand. The airline was also hit by COVID-related flight cancellations and drastic headcount reductions owing to quarantine restrictions.

"The Cathay Group has seen a strong rebound in the performance of our airlines (and) our cash flow has continued to improve," the airline said in a statement, adding that the group had been operating cash generative so far in 2023.

The airline carried about 6.3 million passengers in the first five months of 2023, compared with a meagre figure of about 185,000 last year.

For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, Cathay Pacific had reported a loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of HK$7.16 billion ($914.43 million).

It is expected to post a profit of HK$3.44 billion this year, based on estimates from Refinitiv Eikon.

($1 = 7.8300 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.