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Cathay Pacific flags stronger first-half profit on travel, cargo demand
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Business

Cathay Pacific flags stronger first-half profit on travel, cargo demand

Cathay Pacific flags stronger first-half profit on travel, cargo demand

A Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 passenger jetliner sits on the tarmac at an event to mark the airline's 80th anniversary, at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China January 6, 2026. REUTERS/Julie Zhu

22 Jul 2026 12:25PM
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July 22 : Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways said on Wednesday it expects higher first-half profit attributable for 2026, helped by strong passenger and cargo demand, improved performance from low-cost carrier HK Express and higher contributions from associates.

The airline group forecast a consolidated profit attributable of about HK$6 billion ($765.39 million) to HK$6.5 billion for the six months ended June 30, compared with around HK$3.7 billion from a year earlier.

($1 = 7.8391 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters
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