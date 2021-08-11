Cathay Pacific H1 loss shrinks by almost a quarter, air cargo demand seen robust

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways said on Wednesday (Aug 11) its first-half loss shrunk by nearly a quarter, helped by a drastic reduction in headcount and strong air cargo demand.

But Cathay, which lacks a domestic market, remains badly hit by pandemic-related border closures, with passenger revenue plunging 93 per cent during the first six months of the year.

"COVID-19 continued to pose significant challenges for the Cathay Group in the first half of 2021 and this continues to be the toughest period in our history," Chairman Patrick Healy said in a statement.