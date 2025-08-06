Logo
Cathay Pacific half-year profit ticks higher on higher passenger volumes, low fuel costs
Cathay Pacific half-year profit ticks higher on higher passenger volumes, low fuel costs

A Cathay Pacific aircraft takes off at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China November 28, 2024. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

06 Aug 2025 12:13PM
Cathay Pacific Airways on Wednesday reported a 1 per cent increase in first-half profit, citing higher passenger volumes, lower fuel prices and steady cargo performance.

Source: Reuters
