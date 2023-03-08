Logo
Cathay Pacific posts wider $834 million loss in 2022, upbeat on outlook
Cathay Pacific posts wider $834 million loss in 2022, upbeat on outlook

FILE PHOTO: A Cathay Pacific Airways Airbus A350-900 airplane approaches to land at Changi International Airport in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Tim Chong

08 Mar 2023 12:17PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2023 12:20PM)
HONG KONG : Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd reported on Wednesday a loss of HK$6.55 billion ($834.42 million) for 2022, wider than the previous year's HK$5.53 billion loss, but was positive about the outlook, now that quarantining is no longer required.

In January, the airline forecast a loss of between HK$6.4 billion and HK$7 billion ($815 million to $892 million) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 after facing tough pandemic-related rules during the period.

($1 = 7.8498 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree and Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

