Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Cathay Pacific posts wider US$834 million loss in 2022, upbeat on outlook
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Cathay Pacific posts wider US$834 million loss in 2022, upbeat on outlook

Cathay Pacific posts wider US$834 million loss in 2022, upbeat on outlook

A Cathay Pacific Airways Airbus A350-900 approaches to land at Singapore's Changi Airport on Jun 10, 2018. (File photo: Reuters/Tim Chong)

08 Mar 2023 12:17PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2023 01:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways reported on Wednesday (Mar 8) an annual loss of HK$6.55 billion (US$834.42 million) for 2022, wider than the previous year's HK$5.53 billion loss, but was positive about the outlook now that quarantine is no longer required.

In January, the airline forecast a loss of between HK$6.4 billion and HK$7 billion for the 12 months ended Dec 31 after facing tough rules related to the COVID-19 pandemic during the period.

Analysts had expected an average annual loss of HK$4.4 billion, according to Refinitiv data. They forecast a HK$3.9 billion profit for this year now that Hong Kong and mainland China have ended border restrictions.

"We were very encouraged to see a bright light at the end of the tunnel in the second half of 2022, and the positive momentum has continued into 2023," CEO Ronald Lam said in a statement.

"After three brutal years of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have finally entered into a new exciting phase in which we will rebuild Cathay Pacific for Hong Kong," Lam added.

Cathay was badly hit by COVID-related flight cancellations, border closures and strict quarantine measures for crew during the pandemic, resulting in drastic headcount reductions.

Cathay said that it was operating about one-third of pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity by December and ended the year operating passenger flights to 58 destinations, double the 29 destinations the airline flew to in January 2022.

Related:

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

aviation Travel Hong Kong Cathay Pacific COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.