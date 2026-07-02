Cathay Pacific says to resume Middle East passenger services from September

BEIJING, July 2 : Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific will resume its Middle East passenger flights starting from September, the carrier said on Thursday in a statement.

• It said daily passenger flights to Dubai and four times weekly passenger flights to Riyadh will resume from September 1, and these flights are now open for sale.

• "Cathay will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Middle East prior to the resumption dates," the company said in a statement published on its website.

• Meanwhile, Cathay Cargo plans to resume its freighter services to Riyadh from August 1.

• The announcement follows other airlines, which are also restoring flights to parts of the Middle East as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict that followed U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran gather pace.

• Cathay Group suspended all operations in the Middle East since late February in the wake of joint U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran.