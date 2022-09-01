Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Cathay Pacific sees weaker air cargo peak season this year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Cathay Pacific sees weaker air cargo peak season this year

Cathay Pacific sees weaker air cargo peak season this year

A Cathay Pacific Cargo Boeing 747-8F plane descends before landing at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong, China on Apr 4, 2018. (File photo: Reuters/Bobby Yip)

01 Sep 2022 11:52AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2022 12:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways said on Thursday (Sep 1) that the peak season for air cargo this year may not be as strong as last year because of supply chain snags, the impact of inflation on consumer demand and China's COVID-19 policies.

"We expect that this year's peak season may not be the same as last year's", Cathay freight executives said in an email update to air cargo clients.

The fourth quarter is typically the peak season for air cargo because of consumer electronics product launches and the busy Christmas holiday period. Many air freight carriers reported record revenue in the peak season last year.

Cathay has been relying on cargo for the majority of its revenue during the pandemic because of Hong Kong's strict COVID-related quarantine rules for passengers and crew.

The Baltic Exchange Air Freight Index fell 1.1 per cent last week, dragging it into negative year on year territory for the first time in many months to be 2.3 per cent below last year, TAC Index said on Wednesday.

"There has not been much sign yet of prices firming up as the market approaches the traditional peak season", the calculator of the Baltic index said in a weekly update.

Source: Reuters/st

Related Topics

Cathay Pacific aviation

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.