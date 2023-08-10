Logo
Business

Cathay reaffirms plan to buy 32 new single-aisle Airbus aircraft
Cathay Pacific employees work at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China, on Mar 8, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Lam Yik)

10 Aug 2023 05:40PM (Updated: 10 Aug 2023 06:02PM)
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways on Thursday (Aug 10) reaffirmed its commitment to purchase up to 32 new single-aisle Airbus aircraft to remodel its fleet, bringing the carrier's new aircraft deliveries to more than 70.

"These aircraft feature the latest technological enhancements to provide a quieter, more comfortable and more fuel-efficient journey for our customers," Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam said.

Cathay intends to purchase up to 32 Airbus A321neo and A320neo aircraft as it continues to plough money into the Hong Kong international aviation hub, the company said.

The new aircraft will join the fleets of Cathay Pacific and HK Express upon completion of their deliveries by 2029, covering destination routes in the Chinese Mainland and elsewhere in Asia, Cathay added.

The company, however, did not disclose a purchase value for the new orders.

Separately, the airline earlier reported a profit of HK$4.3 billion (US$550.23 million) for the first half of 2023, its best interim result in more than a decade and a turnaround from loss in the prior three years.

Source: Reuters/ec

