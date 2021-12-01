Logo
Cathie Wood's ARK buys a million Twitter shares after Dorsey steps down
FILE PHOTO: Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management LLC, speaks during the Skybridge Capital SALT New York 2021 conference in New York City, U.S., September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

01 Dec 2021 11:49AM (Updated: 01 Dec 2021 11:46AM)
Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management bought more than a million shares of Twitter Inc, a day after Jack Dorsey stepped down as the chief executive of the social networking site.

ARK acquired 1.1 million Twitter shares worth US$48.9 million at Tuesday's closing price of US$43.94, according to the firm's daily trade report. They had lost 3.4per cent after opening lower.

On Monday, after the company named its technology chief Parag Agrawal as the CEO, the shares had closed down 2.7per cent.

Ark on Tuesday also bought 837,248 shares of online brokerage firm Robinhood Markets Inc worth US$21.7 million. It had on the previous day bought 915,063 shares, taking an advantage of a pullback in shares.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

