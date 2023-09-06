Logo
CATL Chairman: we need partnerships to address disparities in EV growth
CATL Chairman: we need partnerships to address disparities in EV growth

Chinese battery maker CATL CEO Robin Zeng attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

06 Sep 2023 09:18PM
MUNICH : Chinese battery giant CATL's chairman Robin Zeng called for global partners to accelerate electric vehicle development at a Chinese EV forum at the Munich auto show IAA Mobility on Wednesday.

Zeng said in a speech addressing an audience including heads of major German suppliers that there was a growing disparity in EV adoption across different regions worldwide due to differences in policies, industrial foundations and technology development.

He pointed to higher proportions of electric vehicles among total car sales in China and Europe, with the United States, South East Asia, and Australia lagging behind.

Source: Reuters

