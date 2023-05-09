Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

CBA flags higher arrears as borrowers brave decade-high interest rates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

CBA flags higher arrears as borrowers brave decade-high interest rates

CBA flags higher arrears as borrowers brave decade-high interest rates

A Commonwealth Bank of Australia logo adorns the wall of a branch in Sydney, Australia, May 8, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

09 May 2023 05:42AM (Updated: 09 May 2023 08:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Tuesday warned high interest rates could impact its customers' capacity to repay loans on time over the coming months while heating competition in the mortgage markets threatens its margins.

Australia's biggest lender expects arrears rate to increase as borrowers bear the full brunt of interest rates, which accelerated to over a decade-high level at an unprecedented pace, also auguring economic uncertainty and potentially weak credit growth.

CBA joins the other three of the "Big Four" banks in voicing a challenge to margins as competition among the rivals ramps up, with high borrowing costs and uncertain economic outlook potentially impacting lending growth.

Shares of the 111-year-old bank were trading 1.1 per cent lower at A$96.00 by 0005 GMT.

CBA's home loan arrears stood at 0.44 per cent, as of March-end quarter, a tick higher from 0.43 per cent seen in the prior quarter. Its troubled and impaired assets rose to A$6.70 billion ($4.54 billion), or 0.47 per cent of total exposures, from A$6.30 billion as at 2022-end.

"Many of our customers are feeling the strain of higher interest rates and the rising cost of living," the bank said.

Australian banks have been facing headwinds from intensifying competition in the mortgage market as windfall from rising interest rates that boosted their margins over the past year peaks, forcing them to look beyond traditional residential mortgages business for growth.

CBA logged a 2 per cent drop in its net interest income, pulled down by lower net interest margins due to "continued competitive pressure in home loan pricing and customers switching to higher yielding deposits".

Home lending volumes in Australia jumped A$6.90 billion during March quarter, in line with system growth, while business lending outpaced system to add A$2.60 billion. Household deposits, however, grew at 0.7 times the rate of system, or A$6.2 billion.

The lender's cash net profit after tax came in at about A$2.60 billion for the three months ended March 31, marginally beating the consensus estimate of A$2.58 billion by Visible Alpha, according to Citi.

CBA had reported A$2.40 billion in cash net profit after tax a year earlier.

"A soft result relative to market expectations, although not surprising given the context of recent peer results," analysts at Citigroup said in a research note.

Common equity tier 1 ratio, a closely watched measure of spare cash, stood at 12.1 per cent on March 31, 7 basis points higher than on Dec. 31.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.