Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

CBA's Group Super fund seeks merger with Australian Retirement Trust
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

CBA's Group Super fund seeks merger with Australian Retirement Trust

CBA's Group Super fund seeks merger with Australian Retirement Trust

FILE PHOTO: A Commonwealth Bank of Australia logo adorns the wall of a branch in Sydney, Australia, May 8, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

21 Feb 2023 12:32PM (Updated: 21 Feb 2023 12:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Commonwealth Bank of Australia's Group Super corporate fund has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Australian Retirement Trust (ART) to pursue a merger, the lender said on Tuesday.

The potential merger will see Group Super's 67,000 members and A$12.3 billion ($8.48 billion) of funds under management (FUM) transfer to ART, which currently has over A$230 billion in FUM.

The companies did not mention any deal value.

"As a large, well-established fund, Australian Retirement Trust can offer a broader range of products and services at competitive fee levels for members," said Rosemary Vilgan, chair of Group Super's trustee board.

Just last week, ART signed an MoU with superannuation fund AvSuper in relation to a potential merger.

Australia has the world's third-largest pension pool, as its superannuation funds have grown to more than A$3.3 trillion from A$148  billion over the last three decades.

($1 = 1.4507 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.