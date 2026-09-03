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CD Projekt H1 profit jumps 37%, beats estimates
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Business

CD Projekt H1 profit jumps 37%, beats estimates

CD Projekt H1 profit jumps 37%, beats estimates

FILE PHOTO: A bird flies in front of the Cd Projekt logo at its headquarters in Warsaw, Poland January 21, 2020. Picture taken January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

03 Sep 2026 12:04AM
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GDANSK, Sept 2 : Poland's biggest game developer CD Projekt RED on Wednesday reported a 37 per cent rise in half-year net profit compared with the previous year thanks to strong sales of games.

• Net profit was 249.1 million zlotys ($66.70 million) beating analysts' expectations of 201 million zlotys seen in Reuters poll.

• Revenue for the period rose 23 per cent to 435.3 million zlotys.

• Company will release remaster of its blockbuster "The Witcher 3" on September 29.

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• "The Witcher 4" targets 2028 release window.

• "This year a significant contribution (to revenue) came from licensing our IP – an activity which is progressively becoming more important for us, and which reflects the recognition and status of our brands within the global popular culture," CFO Piotr Nielubowicz said.

($1 = 3.7348 zlotys)

Source: Reuters
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