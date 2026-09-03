CD Projekt H1 profit jumps 37%, beats estimates

GDANSK, Sept 2 : Poland's biggest game developer CD Projekt RED on Wednesday reported a 37 per cent rise in half-year net profit compared with the previous year thanks to strong sales of games.

• Net profit was 249.1 million zlotys ($66.70 million) beating analysts' expectations of 201 million zlotys seen in Reuters poll.

• Revenue for the period rose 23 per cent to 435.3 million zlotys.

• Company will release remaster of its blockbuster "The Witcher 3" on September 29.

• "The Witcher 4" targets 2028 release window.

• "This year a significant contribution (to revenue) came from licensing our IP – an activity which is progressively becoming more important for us, and which reflects the recognition and status of our brands within the global popular culture," CFO Piotr Nielubowicz said.

($1 = 3.7348 zlotys)