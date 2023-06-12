Logo
Business

CD Projekt to launch Cyberpunk 2077 expansion on Sep 26
Business

CD Projekt to launch Cyberpunk 2077 expansion on Sep 26

CD Projekt to launch Cyberpunk 2077 expansion on Sep 26

Boxes with CD Projekt's game Cyberpunk 2077 are displayed in Warsaw, Poland, on Dec 14, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel)

12 Jun 2023 02:41AM (Updated: 12 Jun 2023 04:01AM)
GDANSK: Poland's biggest video game producer CD Projekt will release a highly-anticipated expansion to its flagship game Cyberpunk 2077 called Phantom Liberty on Sep 26, the company announced during the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday (Jun 11).

The release will be CD Projekt's first major premiere since the bug-ridden launch of Cyberpunk 2077 in 2020.

The trailer for the upcoming expansion was announced by Keanu Reeves, who will be back in the role of Johnny Silverhand.

"Phantom Liberty" will also feature another film star, Idris Elba, who will be playing the completely new character of Agent Solomon Reed.

The expansion is the last project to be developed on CD Projekt's own technology RED Engine, with the company switching to external Unreal Engine for its upcoming developments.

"Phantom Liberty" will be released on PC and next-generation consoles.

In September CD Projekt announced it had sold 20 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077.

Source: Reuters

