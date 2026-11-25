Nov 25 : Poland's biggest video game developer CD Projekt RED does not expect the launch of "Grand Theft Auto VI" to affect it in any material way in the fourth quarter, CEO Michal Nowakowski said on Tuesday.

The highly anticipated GTA VI launched on November 19 and shattered records with $3.8 billion in first-day sales.

"You do see a certain dip in engagements on the PlayStation and Xbox for sure ... But you do have to remember that a lot of our players are also PC-based. GTA has not launched on PC," Nowakowski said during a post-earnings call, adding there had been no impact on PC game sales or user engagement.

For consoles, "it's not like company's sales came to zero" upon the blockbuster's launch, he said.

In the third quarter of 2026, CD Projekt RED's net profit fell 43 per cent to 108.5 million zlotys ($26.6 million).

That means the company needs to deliver around 164 million zlotys of net income in the fourth quarter to reach its cumulative profit target of 2 billion zlotys for 2023-2026, Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nielubowicz said.

"With strong back catalogue performance, 'The Witcher 3' remastered edition already released, 'The Edgerunners 2' premiere supporting 'Cyberpunk' sales, and a range of collaborations and initiatives designed to drive and support interest in our games, we believe we are well positioned to reach this ambitious goal," Nielubowicz said.

He added the company had signed new partnership agreements with Sony Interactive Entertainment covering the presence of CD Projekt RED's games on PlayStation and in PlayStation Plus subscriptions, as well as collaboration during the upcoming marketing campaign for "The Witcher 4".

($1 = 4.0759 zlotys)