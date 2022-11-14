Logo
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
CD Projekt to release Witcher 3 for next-gen consoles on Dec. 14
FILE PHOTO: A bird flies in front of the Cd Projekt logo at its headquarters in Warsaw, Poland January 21, 2020. Picture taken January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

14 Nov 2022 11:46PM (Updated: 14 Nov 2022 11:46PM)
GDANSK : Video games maker CD Projekt announced in a Twitter post on Monday that it will release the next-generation update to its flagship game Witcher 3 on Dec. 14.

Source: Reuters

