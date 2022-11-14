CD Projekt to release Witcher 3 for next-gen consoles on Dec. 14

GDANSK : Video games maker CD Projekt announced in a Twitter post on Monday that it will release the next-generation update to its flagship game Witcher 3 on Dec. 14.
Source: Reuters
