CD Projekt shareholders okay doubling buyback programme

GDANSK, Poland : CD Projekt shareholders at a general annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday authorised the company's management board to buy back shares in the Polish game producer worth up to 500 million zlotys ($119 million).

The buyback programme is twice the size of the previous programme authorised in 2016.

"The proposed resolution is intended to enable the Company to carry out such a purchase (or purchases) in a possibly flexible manner," the resolution passed at the AGM said.

The AGM also approved a dividend of 1 zloty per share from the profit generated in 2022, the third consecutive dividend paid out by CD Projekt.

($1 = 4.1935 zlotys)