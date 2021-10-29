Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Cellnex eyes having 200,000 masts from planned 130,000
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Cellnex eyes having 200,000 masts from planned 130,000

Cellnex eyes having 200,000 masts from planned 130,000

FILE PHOTO: A telecom antenna of Spain's telecoms infrastructures firm Cellnex are seen under main telecom tower, known as "Piruli", in Madrid, Spain, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

29 Oct 2021 01:39AM (Updated: 29 Oct 2021 01:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BARCELONA : Europe's largest mobile phone tower operator Cellnex eyes having 200,000 sites, up from the 130,000 it plans to have by 2030 in 12 European countries after finalising its acquisitions, chief executive Tobias Martinez said on Thursday.

In a conference call with analysts, Martinez said to reach that figure the company would need to enter new countries but he added it had no rush to expand in Europe, including its interest in trying to enter the German market.

(This story corrects headline and lead with 2030 reference related to the planned 130,000 masts)

(Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Clara-Laeila Laudette)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us