Central bank governor says China about to issue low-cost loans for emissions cuts

BEIJING: China's central bank will by the end of the month issue a first batch of low-cost loans to financial institutions to enable carbon emissions cuts, state-owned Xinhua reported on Tuesday (Dec 28), citing an interview with central bank governor Yi Gang.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) in November said it would provide 60 per cent of the loan principal taken out by financial institutions for carbon emission cuts, with a one-year lending rate at 1.75 per cent, without specifying when the lending would be issued.

The measure is in line with China's broader goal to bring emissions to a peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, as well as to shelter the economy from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.