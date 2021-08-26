Central banks should not mandate 'green' investments: Former Reserve Bank of India governor

MUMBAI: The onus of promoting sustainable investments should lie with governments and not central banks, which already have significant other policy commitments, said Raghuram Rajan, former Reserve Bank of India governor.

Central banks should steer clear of politically-driven unlegislated areas such as "green" investments, as their mandates of providing financial and monetary stability are already quite wide, Rajan told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Wednesday (Aug 25).

"Asking the central bank to say you should buy only green bonds, not brown bonds, etc, is asking the central bank to impose its own views on something which is primarily a fiscal matter," he said.

Rajan, who earlier served as chief economist for the International Monetary Fund, said central banks should instead turn their focus to the financial stability of these green investments and other threats such as crypto currencies and cyber security.

Crypto currencies have a "potential future," particularly well-regulated stablecoins, Rajan said, but it wasn't clear what fundamentals were backing their valuations other than a "heady environment," with easy monetary policy fuelling all asset prices.

Cryptos won't be "your last resort" in a doomsday scenario, he said. "I would be much more confident about the value of these cryptos once they find proper use cases," such as an effective means of payment, especially in cross-border transactions.