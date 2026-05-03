CEO Greg Abel moves to assure Berkshire shareholders in a post-Buffett world, with record cash

OMAHA, Nebraska/NEW YORK: Greg Abel moved to assure Berkshire Hathaway shareholders that he will invest thoughtfully and manage the conglomerate's massive cash stake without the burdens of bureaucracy, as he seeks to win over those cautiously hoping he is a worthy successor to Warren Buffett.

Abel, 63, succeeded arguably the world's most famous investor as Berkshire's chief executive in January.

He must earn the trust of investors now enamored with technology and artificial intelligence, rather than Berkshire's collection of insurers, retailers and hard-asset businesses in energy, industrials and manufacturing.

"As a conglomerate, we live by the fact that we hate bureaucracy," Abel responded to a prerecorded question from Buffett himself. "We do not intend to be beholden to anyone. We start with that."

Attendance was down significantly from when Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, who died in 2023, presided over meetings filled with their lively insights and banter about Berkshire, the economy, markets and life.

Several thousand seats in a downtown arena were empty when Abel took the stage. He acknowledged his predecessors' lives and careers by symbolically retiring jerseys bearing their names, which will hang in the arena's rafters.