Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

CERAWEEK- Asia demand to drive Cheniere's LNG shipments this year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

CERAWEEK- Asia demand to drive Cheniere's LNG shipments this year

CERAWEEK- Asia demand to drive Cheniere's LNG shipments this year

A sign of U.S LNG company Cheniere is seen at the registration counter at the International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG2019) in Shanghai, China April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.

07 Mar 2023 05:16AM (Updated: 07 Mar 2023 05:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Cheniere Energy expects to ship more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Asia this year, after European customers took the lion's share of its 2022 cargoes, an official said on Monday.

The top U.S. exporter of LNG shipped a total of 638 cargoes last year, with slightly over 70 per cent delivered to Europe, Chief Operating Officer Corey Grindal said at the CERAWeek energy conference.

Cheniere last year gave the financial go ahead for an expansion of its Corpus Christi, Texas, liquefaction plant and has sought an early environmental review with federal regulators for an expansion at its Sabine Pass, Lousiana, facility, officials said.

Construction of its and others LNG plants along the U.S. Gulf Coast is stressing existing gas transportation and storage infrastructure. In states including Louisiana, there is a need to continue to expand the infrastructure, Grindal said.

A little more than 50 per cent of Cheniere's customers are European firms, which ensures it will continue to have a balance between Asia and European markets, Chief Executive Jack Fusco said.

It doesn't matter how much Russian gas returns to the market, if producers including Cheniere continue signing customers to long-term contracts, Fusco added. Cheniere has expanded to 30 long-term customers from 12.

Europe is putting the infrastructure in place to import LNG for the long-term, reducing its reliance on Russian pipeline gas, the executives said.

However, the U.S. will need additional development to meet future demand.

"A permitting reform in the country needs to happen," said CEO Fusco, referring to red tape that often causes delays and bottlenecks to expanding LNG capacity.

The company's proposed expansions would add 30 million tonnes per year of LNG production capacity combined.

Cheniere is studying the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's requirements for rival Freeport LNG to restart its fire-damaged Texas facility. The monitoring is intended to ensure its facilities meet all FERC standards, the executives said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.