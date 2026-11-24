Nov 23 : Some cryptocurrency assets can count toward the reserves that trading platforms and clearinghouses must keep on hand, but not toward a separate liquidity requirement, staff at the US commodities regulator said in an advisory on Monday.

Here are the details:

• Staff in the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Division of Market Oversight and Division of Clearing and Risk issued the advisory.

• It applies to swap execution facilities, designated contract markets and derivatives clearing organizations.

• The advisory addresses three CFTC regulations that require these entities to hold enough financial resources to cover at least 12 months of operating costs.

• The staff said bitcoin, ether and payment stablecoins may count toward that requirement "subject to appropriate haircuts."

• Crypto assets cannot satisfy the separate liquidity requirement because they don't qualify as cash or highly liquid securities under accounting rules, according to the advisory.

• CFTC said the advisory only reflects the views of staff and does not create new rules or enforceable rights, is not a no-action position, and does not necessarily represent the views of the commission.