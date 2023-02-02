Logo
Business

C.H. Robinson misses profit estimates as freight prices fall
Business

02 Feb 2023 05:56AM (Updated: 02 Feb 2023 05:56AM)
Logistics company C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc on Wednesday reported a lower-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit as a sagging economy hurt freight demand and prices.

Shares of the company fell about 4 per cent to $98.0 after the bell.

Rising interest rates and fears of a recession have choked consumer spending in a blow to shipment volumes in the global logistics industry.

"Prices for ground transportation and global freight forwarding are declining due to the changing balance of supply and demand," interim Chief Executive Scott Anderson said in the company's earnings release.

The Minnesota-based company reported an adjusted profit of $1.03 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.38 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue fell 22.1 per cent to $5.07 billion, missing expectations of $5.68 billion.

Source: Reuters

