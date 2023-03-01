Chairman of China developer Country Garden steps down

HONG KONG : Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd said its chairman Yeung Kwok Keung had tendered his resignation, citing age as a factor, and would step down on March 1.

"Yeung will continue to participate in the corporate operations of the group as a special adviser after his resignation," China's largest developer by sales said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Wednesday, adding Yeung had no disagreement with the board. Yeung will also resign as executive director.

Yang Huiyan, co-chairman of the company, would succeed Yeung as chairman, the developer said.

Reuters was not able to immediately reach Country Garden and Yeung for comment.

Guangdong-based Country Garden made repayment of an offshore debt in January but a closer look reveals just how much developers may still struggle to access capital, according to developers and analysts.

China's property sector has been grappling with a severe liquidity crisis last year - initially triggered by government moves to rein in ballooning debt - with many developers defaulting on or delaying debt payments and falls in sales.