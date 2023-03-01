Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chairman of China developer Country Garden steps down
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chairman of China developer Country Garden steps down

Chairman of China developer Country Garden steps down

FILE PHOTO: Country Garden Holdings Chairman and Executive Director Yeung Kwok-keung attends a news conference announcing the company's annual results in Hong Kong, China March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

01 Mar 2023 10:02AM (Updated: 01 Mar 2023 10:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd said its chairman Yeung Kwok Keung had tendered his resignation, citing age as a factor, and would step down on March 1.

"Yeung will continue to participate in the corporate operations of the group as a special adviser after his resignation," China's largest developer by sales said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Wednesday, adding Yeung had no disagreement with the board. Yeung will also resign as executive director.

Yang Huiyan, co-chairman of the company, would succeed Yeung as chairman, the developer said.

Reuters was not able to immediately reach Country Garden and Yeung for comment.

Guangdong-based Country Garden made repayment of an offshore debt in January but a closer look reveals just how much developers may still struggle to access capital, according to developers and analysts.

China's property sector has been grappling with a severe liquidity crisis last year - initially triggered by government moves to rein in ballooning debt - with many developers defaulting on or delaying debt payments and falls in sales.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.