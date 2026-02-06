Chairman of Malaysia's IJM Corp detained in anti-graft probe

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 : Malaysia's anti-graft body briefly detained the chairman of construction group IJM Corporation for questioning, it said on Friday, part of a probe into alleged corruption involving around 2.5 billion ringgit ($633.71 million) in funds.

Without naming the figure, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said the arrest happened on Thursday at the agency's headquarters following a raid on the suspect's home.

IJM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company said last month that its chairman Krishnan Tan had met with MACC and was cooperating fully with authorities, along with other company officials questioned in connection with the probe.

MACC special operations division senior director Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin said in a statement on Friday that the investigation was being carried out under laws related to bribery and money laundering.

The suspect was released due to health concerns within 24 hours after his statement was recorded, he added.

IJM is the subject of a $2.71 billion takeover bid by rival conglomerate Sunway, in a deal that could create one of the country's biggest construction groups.

($1 = 3.9450 ringgit)