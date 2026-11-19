Nov 19 : Challenger rebuffed an improved takeover proposal from a unit of Japan's Daiichi Life that valued the Australian investment manager at A$8.17 billion ($5.48 billion), sending its shares to a four-week low on Thursday.

Daiichi Life's revised offer for the remaining 79.5 per cent of Challenger shares it does not already own was A$12.20 apiece, a 2.1 per cent premium to the stock's last close and 40 Australian cents above its previous offer.

Challenger's board said the revised offer from the Japanese insurer does not "adequately represent fair value" for shareholders in the context of a control transaction.

Daiichi Life did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Challenger's shares slid as much as 2.7 per cent to A$11.63 in early Sydney trade, their lowest level since October 22.

They were last down 2.1 per cent as of 0228 GMT, compared with a 0.8 per cent decline in the broader market.

"The Challenger board, in our view, would be open to a deal, but the premium would clearly need to be higher to start the deal process formally," said Cameron Curko, CIO at Pitcher Partners Sydney. The strength of their underlying business of late gives them a "strong hand" to demand more, he added.

TAL Daiichi Life Australia Pty currently owns 20.47 per cent of Challenger, LSEG data showed.

Japan's appetite for Australian dealmaking is hardly new. ORIX Corp and a Sumitomo Corp-led consortium were among those vying for vehicle leasing company FleetPartners.

Local media reported last month that Suncorp and suitor Tokio Marine had engaged in preliminary takeover discussions, a report the Australian insurer subsequently denied.

($1 = 1.4896 Australian dollars)