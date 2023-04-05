Logo
Business

Chang Yong-sung, Park Chun-sup nominated as Bank of Korea board members
Business

Chang Yong-sung, Park Chun-sup nominated as Bank of Korea board members

Chang Yong-sung, Park Chun-sup nominated as Bank of Korea board members

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul, South Korea, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

05 Apr 2023 10:25AM (Updated: 05 Apr 2023 10:25AM)
SEOUL : South Korea's central bank said on Wednesday Chang Yong-sung and Park Chun-sup have been nominated as its new monetary policy board members.

The Governor of the Bank of Korea nominated Chang, Director of the Seoul National University Institute for Research in Finance and Economics, as replacement for current board member Park Ki-young, whose term ends on April 20.

The Chairman of the Financial Services Commission nominated Park Chun-sup, current Secretary General of the Korean Sport and Olympics Committee and former Administrator of the Public Procurement Service, as replacement for Joo Sang-yong, whose term expires on the same date.

The two nominees will start their four-year terms as the central bank's new monetary policy board members upon completion of the prescribed procedure, the Bank of Korea said.

Source: Reuters

