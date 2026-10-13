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Character.AI files for bankruptcy, agrees to sell some assets for $20 million
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Character.AI files for bankruptcy, agrees to sell some assets for $20 million

Character.AI files for bankruptcy, agrees to sell some assets for $20 million
FILE PHOTO: Letters spelling "AI," a keyboard and a robotic hand in this illustration created on September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Character.AI files for bankruptcy, agrees to sell some assets for $20 million
A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 21, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
13 Oct 2026 12:26PM (Updated: 13 Oct 2026 01:12PM)
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Oct 12 : Character.AI said on Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US and agreed to sell some of its assets to Walt Disney for $20 million.

Here are some details about the bankruptcy and sale proceedings:

• Character.AI said it has begun the formal process to sell assets, including a license of certain intellectual property,  through Chapter 11 and is seeking court approval for auction rules that would designate Disney as the lead, or stalking horse, bidder.

• Under this process, Disney's bid would set a baseline offer while allowing competing bidders to submit higher bids, and the company expects the sale process to conclude by late November or early December 2026.

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• “After a comprehensive review of the available alternatives, the board determined that this court-supervised sale process provides the company with the best opportunity to maximize value for all stakeholders," said Colin Adams, CEO of Character.AI.

• Character Technologies, the US-based owner of the generative AI platform, listed estimated assets and liabilities between $50 million and $100 million, according to a court filing.

• The company said it intends to continue operating its business, including the Character.AI platform, with minimal service disruptions during the sale process. If the process fails to produce a buyer willing to continue operating the platform, it will be wound down.

Source: Reuters
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