Charge+ to add more fast chargers to its public electric vehicle charging network

SINGAPORE: Integrated electric vehicle (EV) charging provider Charge+ announced the launch of its public fast charger network on Thursday (Feb 17).
Charge+ currently has 12 operational fast charging points, with another 22 to be ready by mid-2022. It aims to have at least 50 of such fast chargers available to the public by the end of this year, forming a network (including its regular charging points) of about 1,000 charging points.
"The announcement today on the addition of ‘Turbo’ fast chargers will complement Charge+’s existing network and provide EV drivers the convenience of charging their EVs fully in about 30 minutes," the company said in a release.
Charge+ said that their “Turbo” fast chargers, at a direct power rating of up to 120kW, are considerably faster than the 50kW power rating predominantly found in public fast chargers in Singapore.
The company added it is seeking “optimal locations” near retail, food and beverage outlets - as well as expressways - for its fast charging stations.
In 2021, a Charge+-led consortium won Singapore’s first Government tender for EV charging infrastructure in public car parks. Under this tender, Charge+ will implement more than 150 charging points and has since gone on to install EV charging stations in Punggol, Woodlands and Yishun.
"The new public fast charging network from Charge+ will be highly complementary to our regular charging stations implemented in residential estates and workplaces. We believe that this new milestone will further boost Singapore’s ongoing transition of its land transport sector to take up more electric vehicles," said Mr Goh Chee Kiong, CEO of Charge+.