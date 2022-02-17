Charge+ to add more fast chargers to its public electric vehicle charging network

SINGAPORE: Integrated electric vehicle (EV) charging provider Charge+ announced the launch of its public fast charger network on Thursday (Feb 17).

Charge+ currently has 12 operational fast charging points, with another 22 to be ready by mid-2022. It aims to have at least 50 of such fast chargers available to the public by the end of this year, forming a network (including its regular charging points) of about 1,000 charging points.

"The announcement today on the addition of ‘Turbo’ fast chargers will complement Charge+’s existing network and provide EV drivers the convenience of charging their EVs fully in about 30 minutes," the company said in a release.

Charge+ said that their “Turbo” fast chargers, at a direct power rating of up to 120kW, are considerably faster than the 50kW power rating predominantly found in public fast chargers in Singapore.