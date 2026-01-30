Charter Communications sheds fewer broadband subscribers than expected, shares rise

Jan 30 : Charter Communications reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly decline in broadband subscribers on Friday, a signal that its strategy of bundling mobile and internet services is stemming losses in its core user base.

Shares of the Stamford, Connecticut-based company rose over 10 per cent.

The broadband and cable TV provider is leaning into a bundling strategy that allows households to combine wireless services with home broadband at a discount. Charter also offers its Spectrum brand users customizable bundles that combine internet, TV and phone services into a single package.

The company has been expanding into rural areas to bring these options to locations that previously lacked high-speed access.

"In 2026, we'll nearly complete our rural build-out, providing us with over 1.7 million new subsidized rural passings," CEO Chris Winfrey said.

Charter lost 119,000 internet customers during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, fewer than the 131,970 expected by Visible Alpha analysts.

"We think it will be a while before we see a major improvement in Charter's broadband subscriber trends," New Street Research analyst Vikash Harlalka said.

It also added 44,000 video subscribers, helped by simpler pricing options and bundled packages, compared with a loss of 123,000 subscribers a year earlier.

Cable operators in the U.S. are in various stages of network upgrades and are revamping pricing to defend against intense competition from wireless carriers. But subscriber recovery isn't expected until 2027, according to analysts.

Charter added 428,000 mobile lines during the quarter, lower than the 482,990 additions that were expected, according to Visible Alpha.

The company's quarterly revenue fell about 2 per cent to $13.60 billion, missing analysts' average estimates of $13.73 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.