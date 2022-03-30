Charter Hall-managed partnership to buy Irongate Group for $908 million

:Australia's Charter Hall Group said on Wednesday it has entered a deal to buy real estate investor Irongate Group for A$1.21 billion ($908.83 million).

Under the deal, Irongate shareholders will get to keep a dividend of up to 4.67 Australian cents per security for the period ending March 31.

A partnership between Dutch pension fund PGGM and Charter Hall first lobbed the A$1.90-a-share offer in late January. The bid had then been 21per cent higher than the stock's previous close.

Since then, shares of Irongate have surged about 20per cent to hover near record levels, while Charter Hall's shares have inched 1.5per cent lower.

Under the deal, Charter Hall will own a 12per cent stake in the partnership, with PGGM owning the rest, the statement said.

The consortium also agreed to sell three Irongate properties to Australian investment firm 360 Capital for A$256.7 million shortly after the deal.

The Australian property group rejected three offers from 360 Capital over the past year, with the latest offer of A$1.72 per share falling short of the Charter partnership's bid.

The deal follows a six-week exclusivity period after Irongate opened its books to let the bidding party do a due diligence after receiving the offer.

($1 = 1.3314 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Devika Syamnath)