Charter unit of Indonesia's Pertamina to start scheduled flights

JAKARTA : Pelita Air Service, the air charter unit of Indonesia's state energy firm Pertamina, has started expanding its business to offer scheduled flights on domestic routes, a senior company official said.

Pelita is trying secure a certificate from the transportation ministry to operate two leased-Airbus A320s that were delivered last week, said Umar Ibnu Hasan, the company's corporate secretary.

The venture comes as government-owned Garuda Indonesia tries to restructure over $9 billion of debt under a process supervised by a Jakarta court.

Government officials were late last year quoted by local media as saying they were considering making Pelita the country's new flag carrier in the event Garuda fails to tackle its mounting debt.

"The process is underway for our certificates and permits, for operation and routes," Umar told Reuters, adding that the planned flight routes will be focused on tourist and business destinations, such as Bali and Surabaya. He did not specify a target for launching operations.

Pelita Air was established in 1970 and has been mainly servicing parent company Pertamina and other energy firms, according to its website. In addition to the A320 planes, it has four fixed-wing passenger aircraft and eight helicopters.

The transportation ministry expects to issue Pelita the operational certificate for the A320s by the end of the month, but has yet to receive any route permit applications, said Aryani Satyamurni, a spokesperson for the ministry's air transport department.