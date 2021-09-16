Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chat app Discord raises US$ 500 million in new funding
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chat app Discord raises US$ 500 million in new funding

Chat app Discord raises US$ 500 million in new funding

FILE PHOTO: Discord app logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

16 Sep 2021 10:24AM (Updated: 16 Sep 2021 10:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chat platform Discord has raised US$500 million in a new funding round led by investment firm Dragoneer Investment Group, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The deal values the company at about US$15 billion, Bloomberg News https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-09-15/chat-app-discord-is-worth-15-billion-after-new-funding?sref=C6LRZopg had reported earlier. Discord declined to comment on the valuation.

Baillie Gifford & Co, Coatue Management, Fidelity Management & Research Co and Franklin Templeton also participated in the financing, alongside existing investors, the Discord spokesperson said.

Discord grew at a lightning pace during the COVID-19 pandemic and was first used by videogamers, though the app has now expanded across communities and for events ranging from comedy clubs to karaoke parties.

Reuters reported earlier this year that Microsoft was in talks to buy Discord for more than US$10 billion, with the talks ending in April.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us