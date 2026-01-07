Logo
Chat platform Discord to confidentially file for US IPO, Bloomberg News reports
Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of a Discord logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

07 Jan 2026 07:37AM (Updated: 07 Jan 2026 07:42AM)
Jan ‌6 : Chat platform Discord confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the United States, Bloomberg News reported ‌on Tuesday, citing ‌people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. IPO market regained momentum in 2025 after nearly three years ‍of sluggish activity, but hopes for a stronger rebound were tempered by ​tariff-driven volatility, ‌a prolonged government shutdown and a late-year ​selloff in artificial intelligence stocks.

Discord, ⁠which was ‌founded in 2015, ​offers voice, video and text chatting capabilities aimed ‍at gamers and streamers.

