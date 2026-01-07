Jan ‌6 : Chat platform Discord confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the United States, Bloomberg News reported ‌on Tuesday, citing ‌people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. IPO market regained momentum in 2025 after nearly three years ‍of sluggish activity, but hopes for a stronger rebound were tempered by ​tariff-driven volatility, ‌a prolonged government shutdown and a late-year ​selloff in artificial intelligence stocks.

Discord, ⁠which was ‌founded in 2015, ​offers voice, video and text chatting capabilities aimed ‍at gamers and streamers.

