Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

ChatGPT is available again to users in Italy, spokesperson says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

ChatGPT is available again to users in Italy, spokesperson says

ChatGPT is available again to users in Italy, spokesperson says

FILE PHOTO: ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

29 Apr 2023 12:31AM (Updated: 29 Apr 2023 12:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot will be available again to users in Italy, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement to Reuters.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.