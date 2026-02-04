ChatGPT back up after a brief outage, Downdetector shows

Feb 3 : ChatGPT was back online after a brief outage for thousands of users in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

At the peak of the disruption, more than 13,000 users reported problems with the chatbot, before reports fell to 309 as of 4:33 p.m. ET, Downdetector data showed. The site tracks outages by aggregating user-submitted reports from multiple sources.

"We have identified the issue, applied the necessary mitigations and are monitoring the recovery," ChatGPT parent OpenAI said.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what's shown on Downdetector as these reports are user-submitted.