Business

ChatGPT now on Android in some countries including US
Business

ChatGPT now on Android in some countries including US

ChatGPT now on Android in some countries including US

A response by ChatGPT, an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, is seen on its website in this illustration picture taken February 9, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

26 Jul 2023 12:09AM
ChatGPT is now available for Android users in the United States, India, Bangladesh and Brazil, the viral chatbot's owner OpenAI said on Tuesday, as it looks to take advantage of the popularity of the artificial intelligence tool.

As AI becomes widely used in tasks such as content writing to coding, San Francisco-based OpenAI announced ChatGPT for Android last week to further expand its user base.

ChatGPT, which was launched by the Sam Altman-led company in November last year, has been available on Apple's iOS platform since May.

The viral success of ChatGPT has triggered a wave of enthusiasm in AI, prompting companies such as Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet to pour billions of dollars into the technology.

OpenAI said it would expand the rollout on Android to additional countries over the next week.

Source: Reuters

