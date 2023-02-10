Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

ChatGPT, other AI models to disrupt Indian IT firms - JPM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

ChatGPT, other AI models to disrupt Indian IT firms - JPM

ChatGPT, other AI models to disrupt Indian IT firms - JPM

FILE PHOTO: A keyboard is seen reflected on a computer screen displaying the website of ChatGPT, an AI chatbot from OpenAI, in this illustration picture taken Feb. 8, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

10 Feb 2023 05:41PM (Updated: 10 Feb 2023 05:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Generative AI models such as ChatGPT will slow down market share gains and deflate pricing for Indian IT companies in the short term, analysts at J.P.Morgan said on Friday.

As generative AI is implemented more broadly, consulting firms like Accenture and Deloitte and will gain market share over Indian IT firms like Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd in the near term, analysts at the brokerage said in a note to clients.

Generative AI can be a "deflation driver" in the near term on legacy services as they compete on pricing, necessitate staff retraining and drive loss of competitiveness, they added.

"ChatGPT is likely to deflate legacy services the most and application services the least."

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI's chatbot has dazzled amateurs and industry experts with its ability to spit out haikus, debug code and answer questions while imitating human speech, helping it attract a $10 billion investment from Microsoft Inc earlier this month.

Since then, other large tech companies like Alphabet Inc and China's Baidu Inc have rushed to announce their own in-house developments of generative AI.

JPM said that among Indian IT companies, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services might retrain staff faster than smaller peers due to their better graduate hiring and training infrastructure.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.