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ChatGPT, Roblox could be included in DSA scope, EU Commission spokesperson says
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ChatGPT, Roblox could be included in DSA scope, EU Commission spokesperson says

ChatGPT, Roblox could be included in DSA scope, EU Commission spokesperson says

The silhouette of Sam Altman and ChatGPT logo are seen in this illustration, June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

30 Jul 2026 07:18PM (Updated: 30 Jul 2026 07:19PM)
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BRUSSELS, July 30 : Both ChatGPT and Roblox could potentially be included by the European Commission in the list of very large online platforms or search engines as defined by the Digital Services Act, Commision spokesperson Thomas Regnier said.

Since both ChatGPT and Roblox have announced user numbers above the DSA threshold, a designation is "definitely possible" and could "come sooner or later", he said.

Online platforms and search engines included in the DSA lists have to abide by a series of rules and obligations.

Source: Reuters
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