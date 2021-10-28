Check Point Software profit and revenue top estimates

JERUSALEM : Check Point Software Technologies beat estimates with a slight gain in third-quarter net profit, boosted by growth in its consolidated cyber security platform and cloud protection products.

Israel-based Check Point on Thursday said it earned US$1.65 per diluted share excluding one-off items in the July-September period, up from US$1.64 a year earlier. Revenue grew 5per cent to US$534 million, with the company on its way to top US$2 billion for a second straight year in 2021.

It was forecast to earn US$1.60 a share on revenue of US$530 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Check Point said it bought back 2.64 million shares in the quarter, worth US$325 million, as part of its share repurchase programme. The company said it has expanded the programme by another US$2 billion and would continue to buy up to US$325 million of its own shares each quarter.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Goodman)