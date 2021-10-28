Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccination court Malaysia China climate change
Logo

Business

Check Point Software profit and revenue top estimates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccination court Malaysia China climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Check Point Software profit and revenue top estimates

Check Point Software profit and revenue top estimates

FILE PHOTO: The logo of network security provider Check Point Software Technologies Ltd is seen at their headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel August 14, 2016. Picture taken August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

28 Oct 2021 05:44PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 05:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM : Check Point Software Technologies beat estimates with a slight gain in third-quarter net profit, boosted by growth in its consolidated cyber security platform and cloud protection products.

Israel-based Check Point on Thursday said it earned US$1.65 per diluted share excluding one-off items in the July-September period, up from US$1.64 a year earlier. Revenue grew 5per cent to US$534 million, with the company on its way to top US$2 billion for a second straight year in 2021.

It was forecast to earn US$1.60 a share on revenue of US$530 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Check Point said it bought back 2.64 million shares in the quarter, worth US$325 million, as part of its share repurchase programme. The company said it has expanded the programme by another US$2 billion and would continue to buy up to US$325 million of its own shares each quarter.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us