Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Check Point Software Q4 profit, revenue top forecasts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Check Point Software Q4 profit, revenue top forecasts

03 Feb 2022 06:29PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2022 06:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM : Check Point Software Technologies beat estimates with a 4per cent gain in fourth-quarter profit, led by growth in its cloud protection products and consolidated cyber security platform.

Israel-based Check Point on Thursday said it earned $2.25 per diluted share excluding one-off items in the October-December period, up from $2.17 a year earlier. Revenue grew 6per cent to $599 million, with the company topping $2 billion for a second straight year in 2021.

It was forecast to earn $2.12 a share on revenue of $584 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Check Point said it bought back 2.8 million shares in the quarter, worth $325 million, as part of its share repurchase programme.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us