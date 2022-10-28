Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

ChemOne eyes mid-2026 launch for Malaysia Pengerang Energy Complex - executive
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

ChemOne eyes mid-2026 launch for Malaysia Pengerang Energy Complex - executive

ChemOne eyes mid-2026 launch for Malaysia Pengerang Energy Complex - executive

FILE PHOTO: Gas flares at a Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) oil refinery at Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex in Pengerang, Malaysia February 26, 2019. Picture taken February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su

28 Oct 2022 12:16PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2022 12:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : ChemOne is targeting to launch its Pengerang Energy Complex project in mid-2026 to produce oil products and petrochemicals, Chief Executive Officer Alwyn Bowden said late Thursday.

"We are likely to announce the final investment decision (FID) by the end of this year," he told the Asian Downstream Summit Conference, adding that the construction of the complex, to cost more than $4 billion, will start next year.

The project includes a condensate splitter, which will produce oil products including jet fuel. There will also be a sustainable aviation fuel unit using thydrotreated vegetable oil as feedstock, Bowden said.

The capacity for these products will be firmed up after the FID is taken, he added. The company also plans to produce up to 2.3 million tonnes per year of aromatics such as paraxylene, a petrochemical used to make synthetic fibre and plastic bottles.

The complex will be constructed within the Pengerang Integrated Petrochemical Complex, where the Saudi Aramco-PETRONAS joint venture PrefChem is also located.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.