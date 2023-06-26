Logo
Business

Cheniere signs LNG supply deal with China's ENN
Cheniere signs LNG supply deal with China's ENN

26 Jun 2023 08:33PM
Cheniere Energy said on Monday it will supply 1.8 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per annum to China's ENN Natural Gas for over 20 years.

The United States has emerged as the world's largest LNG exporter after Western sanctions on major supplier Russia left Europe scrambling to find alternate sources for the commodity.

In 2021, ENN had signed a 13-year deal to buy LNG from Cheniere beginning in July 2022.

That was the first major binding deal for natural gas between the two nations since a long-standing trade war which brought gas deals between the two countries to a temporary standstill.

Cheniere said deliveries will start in mid-2026, ramping up to 0.9 million tonne per annum (mtpa) in 2027.

Delivery of the remaining 0.9 mtpa is subject to Cheniere's positive final investment decision with respect to the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Expansion Project in Louisiana.

Source: Reuters

