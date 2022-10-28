Logo
Business

Chevron's TCO expects full production to flow through CPC in November
28 Oct 2022 09:04PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2022 09:04PM)

28 Oct 2022 09:04PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2022 09:04PM)
(Reuters) - Kazakhstan's Chevron-led Tengizchevroil (TCO) expects full production to flow through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in November, the oil major's finance chief said on Friday.

CPC, which takes oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea via one of the world's largest pipelines, suspended oil loadings from two of three single mooring points at the Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka terminal in August due to storm damage.

The repairs are underway and CPC will conclude repairs in weeks or less, Chevron Corp CFO Pierre Breber told Reuters.

Chevron is evaluating options with the Kazakhstan government, but most alternatives, whether rail or pipeline, still go through Russia, according to Breber.

Source: Reuters

